Rolling up for Hawke's Bay triples bowls titles

Kia Toa club bowler Jackie Morgan in last weekend's Hawke's Bay bowls win over Gisborne in Napier. She's back in action this weekend defending the Centre Women's triples title. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kia Toa club bowler Jackie Morgan in last weekend's Hawke's Bay bowls win over Gisborne in Napier. She's back in action this weekend defending the Centre Women's triples title. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than 170 men and women will be on the greens in the Hawke's Open triples bowls championships during the weekend.

The championships have attracted 34 triples chasing the men's title with section play on Saturday at Napier, Bay View, and Hastings, and 24 in the women's section play at Hastings club Kia Toa and at Havelock North.

The men's post-section play and final will be at Bowls Napier on Sunday and the women's at Havelock North.

It is the second championship of the Bowls Hawke's Bay season, after the Mixed 2x4x2 Pairs a fortnight ago, when 70 teams competed. It was unable to be completed on that weekend, and the semi-Finals will be played on a date yet to be decided.

Last year's men's triples champions –Bowls Hastings members Dean Drummond, Patrick Golder and Neil Barron – are defending their title this weekend (Bowls Hastings) are back together to defend their title.

The prolific Drummond is also among those still in the hunt for the 2x4x2 Pairs title.

Much of the focus is starting to move towards national honours with the Men's and Women's Singles and Pairs starting in Christchurch on January 2, the Men's and Women's 4's being played in Taranaki on February 24-27, followed by the Mixed 2x4x2 Pairs, also in Taranaki.