Open Shear placegetters with sponsor Hamish Delator (Te Whangi Romneys) from left: Rowland Smith (1st), Toa Henderson (2nd), David Gordon (3rd) and Nathan Stratford (4th).

Organiser Jane Leogreen was thrilled with the number who participated in the Dannevirke A&P Show shearing competition, especially the new entrants.

Entries at all levels were strong and the programme ran a little late to fit them all in but there was great competition, experienced locals saying it was the best in many years.

In the senior shearing, won by Daniel Biggs, Laura Bradley made the final despite having taken off the time to have a baby and was not disgraced in coming fourth by just a second.

Action in the Open Shearing final.

The open shearing was very exciting, Toa Henderson fresh from Australia set a terrific pace, and defending champion Roland Smith worked hard to match, getting the nod from the judges after points were allocated.

He complimented the organisation and the quality of the sheep from Waewaepa Station.

Hamish Delator, owner of Te Whangi Romneys and sponsor of the final, urged everyone to get behind Wools of New Zealand which is already having an impact through its promotion of wool carpets on the demand for wool.

In the Open Woolhandling, world champion Joel Henare was pipped by Monica Potae after a very intense contest that had the crowd on its feet.

Unfortunately, Aotea could not source enough lambs for its Speed Shear.