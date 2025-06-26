Rocket Lab launches 67th rocket, prepares for next in 48 hours

“Get The Hawk Outta Here” launched on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from the company’s launch complex in Mahia. 27 June 2025 NZME supplied

Rocket Lab’s 67th rocket has launched in the early morning Hawke’s Bay darkness, just 48 hours out from its 68th launch.

“Get The Hawk Outta Here” launched on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from the company’s launch complex in Mahia at 5.28am on Friday morning on behalf of HawkEye360, an American radio frequency geospatial analytics provider.

The mission sent four satellites to a 520km orbit, with a trio of microsatellites to collect and geolocate radio frequency signals from around the world and an experimental satellite designed to evaluate emerging capabilities and future technology enhancements.