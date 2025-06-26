Rocket Lab launches 67th rocket, prepares for next in 48 hours

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck said the launch was another “seamless ride” to orbit for Electron, with the four satellites deployed with “absolute precision”.
“With our next mission set to launch in less than 48 hours – the fastest we’ve ever scheduled back-to-back missions from the same launch site – I’m proud of the team for continuing to deliver the high-cadence, responsive launch that our customers rely on,” he said.
Rocket Lab’s next scheduled mission, “Symphony In The Stars”, will launch a single spacecraft to a 650km orbit for a confidential commercial customer no earlier than 6.45pm on Saturday.