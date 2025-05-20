Rocket Lab launched its third mission for iQPS from Māhia Peninsula. Photo / Trevor Mahlmann

Rocket Lab launched its third mission for iQPS from Māhia Peninsula, aiding Ukraine’s military.

Japan agreed to provide Ukraine with advanced synthetic aperture radar imagery from iQPS satellites.

Ukraine increased its satellite imagery purchases after the US temporarily suspended official support.

By RNZ

A group of satellites that Rocket Lab has helped put into space is poised to aid Ukraine’s military in the war with Russia.

Rocket Lab USA launched its third mission for Japanese company iQPS at the weekend from its spaceport on Mahia Peninsula.

It has been widely reported that Japan has agreed to provide Ukraine’s military intelligence agency for the first time with advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery from satellites run by iQPS (Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space).