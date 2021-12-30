Roaring blaze engulfs Taradale house and cars

A Taradale fire this morning damaged part of a property and several vehicles. Video / Supplied

A blaze that engulfed part of a Taradale house and several vehicles has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

Taradale volunteer fire staff fought back against the blaze as it reached over trees and fences and spread smoke for kilometres around. Photo / Supplied

The fire happened at a property in Avondale Rd, between Blenheim St and Osier Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand reported it to be "well alight" when the first crew from the Taradale Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived after the alarm was raised at 6.12am.

Video captured at the scene showed a fireball stretching as far as the property's fence when the flames were at their peak.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three other appliances and crews from Napier and Hastings had been involved in fighting the blaze, which was contained by 7.30am.

No-one was in the house when the crews arrived, but the quick hold the fire had taken was evident by the pall of smoke visible across Napier in the still morning air, from at least as far away as Whirinaki, 20km to the north. No one was reported to have been injured.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Napier on Friday morning. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A resident who lives nearby said he heard two loud bangs.

When he walked past just after 6am he could see three vehicles on fire and what looked to be a garage ablaze on someone's property, he said.

He said he was told an occupant inside the home had escaped without serious harm.