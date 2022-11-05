Roadworks ahead for Tararua district

Waka Kotahi has been working on repairing this section of State Highway 2 after an underslip. Photo / Leanne Warr

Upcoming work on State Highway 2 in the Tararua District will be part of the largest-ever road renewal programme by Waka Kotahi.

The government transport agency is advising users of the highway renewal to allow extra time for travel as roadworks get under way.

The first fix is a rebuild of a 420-metre long section of the road south of Norsewood, which is expected to be completed in early December.

Stop/Go traffic management will be in place at the site near the intersection with Edgeley Road between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday.

Waka Kotahi acting system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui-Taranaki, Aarin Bang, says the work will make this section of highway stronger and more resilient.

"This section of road has had multiple layers of seal applied in the past, and it is now due for a full renewal."

He said the work was dependent on the weather and could be postponed at short notice.

Once that project was completed, contractors will move further up the highway to north of Norsewood, near the intersection with Jens Anderson Road.

Work on more than 20 sections of the highway in the district will also begin this month.

"[These sections] need just a new layer of seal rather than full rebuild, to keep them safe for use," Bang said.

"In some cases, this is a second coat seal, following a rebuild carried out last year. This is standard practice and ensures that there is a thick, durable and waterproof layer on these sections of road."

Crews had already been out and about in the district undertaking pre-seal repairs and patching at sites to be resealed over the coming months.

Work at Otanga, north of Dannevirke, was still on going.

The road was reinstated to two lanes recently, after it was reduced to one due to an underslip.

Bang said the new temporary layout was working well.

"The 30km/h speed limit remains in place through the site, and people are asked to abide with this limit for safety reasons."

Nationally, Waka Kotahi is planning to re-seal or re-build approximately 2450 lane kilometres of state highway, which is equivalent to 10 per cent of the entire State Highway network.