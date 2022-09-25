The pavement is almost down to the stream.

The pavement is almost down to the stream.

The main route between Alfredton and Pongaroa has been cut off, after a section of Route 52 east of Eketahuna has crumbled down the side of a hill.

The slump has worsened and material has completely engulfed the road and is down near stream level. The slip is continuously moving downhill.

Tararua District Council teams worked flat out last Wednesday to remove material from the slip. Diggers have cut back into the slip and punched a path through, moving another 1600m3 of slip material, having moved around 2500m3 of spoil from the slip the previous week.

Diggers have been removing slip material.

The site is still very wet and saturated and the slip is still on the move with cracking and bulging due to pressure. To stop the slip movement at pavement level, teams are now trying to form cut-off drains along the narrow point of the slip.

By doing this they hope to reduce saturation which could slow down or potentially stop the movement. If they succeed in doing this and depending on weather conditions, they will be looking at digging some test holes where they are going to put the temporary road.

"If the weather gods play their part, we are carefully optimistic that we could have a lane open next week, some time," said Karsten van der Oord, Tararua District Council communications officer.

"If the weather turns bad again, it's unknown as to when we will be able to open the road.

"Support from the community has been tremendous. Our Iwi partners were blessing the site and many residents have offered help to offer fill sites.

"Our teams are working hard to get access open as soon as possible, but this will be heavily dependent on the weather.

"We have been working in the background to acquire more land to place clean fill, arranging a resource consent exemption, and arranging to get the overhead phone line dropped and covered.

"This area is adjacent to the slip and will reduce turnaround time in moving material and will also prevent too much damage to the good part of the road. Many thanks to those who have offered fill sites.

"Currently, Rimu Rd is being worked on to widen areas where there are a couple of under slips. The road is currently only open to light vehicles only.

"Our teams are working to their best ability to get access open as soon as possible. We understand this has massive impacts on the community out there and sympathise with what they are having to go through. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Drive safely," he said.