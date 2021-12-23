Risk of showers across Hawke's Bay for Christmas Day

Clouds are expected to sweep over the region come Christmas eve, causing potential morning showers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Clouds descending on Hawke's Bay may cause a slightly wet and cooler Christmas Day for the region.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said that possible inland showers on Friday won't be affecting people on the coast, but southerly winds in the evening will bring in low clouds throughout the region for Christmas Eve.

"Tomorrow morning things are looking mostly cloudy with possible showers or drizzle areas for coastal regions. Then into the afternoon we should see some fine breaks coming through."

The showers in the inland ranges are expected to continue in the afternoon while the coast gets a break.

"The southerly winds will gradually die out and become light in the afternoon or evening. So not fine, but not terrible."

She said there should be increasing fine spells for coastal areas such as Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, but the clouds will come back later in the evening on Saturday.

Temperatures on Christmas Day are expected to be average for this time of year, with a high of about 23C for Napier and Hastings.

"With that cloud around, temperatures won't have as much time to increase."

"The cloud that comes back in the evening on Christmas will be around early morning, but then should clear quite quickly to a nice day."

Temperatures are expected to be 26C for Napier and 27C for Hastings.

Boxing Day on Sunday may be better for barbecues, with hotter temperatures and showers less likely.