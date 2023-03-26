Up to 150 motorbikes took part in a Cyclone Gabrielle charity run in Hawke's Bay on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

More than $3000 has been raised in a Cyclone Gabrielle Hawke’s Bay response charity motorbike ride which included some riders who had suffered significantly at the hands of the February 13 - 14 storm.

Bay City rider Dylan Turnbull said participants made donations of at least $10 per bike to take part in the charity ride. Photo / Paul Taylor

The ride on Saturday was from Hastings to Central Hawke’s Bay through State Highway 50 to Waipukurau and Patangata and was co-ordinated by the Hawke’s Bay Harley Davidson and Bay City motorcycle clubs, with an estimated 150 machines on the run.

Bay City rider Dylan Turnbull said participants made donations of at least $10 per bike to take part, each able to add another badge to the jacket afterwards.

The funds will support the Hawke’s Bay Foundation cyclone relief project.