Rider 'impaled' after falling from a horse at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre

A person suffered serious injuries at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre on Prospect Rd in Hastings on Saturday, February 6. Photo / File

A rider was impaled and seriously injured after falling off a horse at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre about 8.24am on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the Hastings Racecourse on Prospect Rd where they extricated the rider who had fallen onto a post and been impaled by metal.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the person suffered serious injuries in the incident and was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Hawke's Bay Racing Centre chief executive Darin Balcombe said it was one of the track work riders that the suffered the unfortunate incident.

"A horse went sideways while it was training, he fell off and made contact with a post, and a piece of metal from the post went into his ribcage," he said.

"He was taken to hospital, but luckily it didn't damage any internal organs or anything and it was removed on Saturday."

Balcombe said the rider is still in a bit of pain but is recovering well and was lucky it wasn't worse.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance attended the scene.

The chief executive said there will be an investigation conducted to find out exactly how the track work rider ended up being impaled.

"At this stage it's the horse by itself," Balcombe said. "It's just one of those things with horses – they're a flight animal and can do some strange things."

Balcombe added that they were looking at how they can stop an incident like that occurring again in the future.