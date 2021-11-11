Review: Reprieve by James Han Mattson - a perfect storm of mayhem in murder mystery

Reprieve by James Han Mattson

Reprieve – James Han Mattson (Bloomsbury, $32.99)

reviewed by Louise Ward, Wardini Books

The idea of a full-contact house of horrors is not one that appeals to me in real life. As a novel, however, it's the perfect storm of mayhem, mystery and, you guessed it, murder.

We know from the beginning a group has gone into Quigley House to attempt its six-cell challenge. In each cell, contestants face monstrosities from their worst nightmares and a rule that decrees the monsters can touch you, but you can't fight back. The team must find a certain number of envelopes in each nightmare cell before they can move on to the next. If it all gets too terrifying, they must shout "reprieve", and they will be released.

The waiver, as you can imagine, is pages and pages long. And if you die, Quigley House bears no responsibility.

On the pivotal night of the book, a young Quigley House contestant is murdered whilst negotiating the cells. The book begins with this event, and goes back in time to work up to its gory finale, depicting the lives and interactions of the fated team and those around them.

Seventeen-year-old Kendra is the character who holds the narrative together. Her father has died and her mother decrees they must leave Washington for a town in Nebraska to be with family. Kendra is not impressed — her burgeoning relationship with fellow horror fan Shawn will be curtailed, but before she leaves, Shawn shares his fascination with Quigley House with her, and she ends up working there.

Each character's back story is teased out, adding extra layers to the story of what actually happened. Jaidee has travelled from Thailand to Nebraska, determined to track down his old English teacher with whom he is convinced he is in love. Bryan is devoted to his cousin Kendra and keen to impress his ex. The owner of Quigley House, John Forrester, appears benign and generous, but is there storm beneath the calm? Leonard had it all but sabotaged his own happiness by feeling unworthy of it. These personalities nudge, bump and butt against one another to bring about catastrophe.

If you're looking for something fascinating, macabre and page-turning that you read whilst partially hiding your eyes with your hand, this is the one. I thoroughly enjoyed it.