Waipukurau Little Theatre is presenting prolific Kiwi comedy playwright Tim Hambleton’s look into the serious subject of breast cancer.

While humour and naughtiness are not what we associate with this topic, his story of a monthly support group of breast cancer-affected women has done just that.

Director Rob Blamires has tightly followed the writer’s premise by presenting the group and age dynamics in such a way that delivers very entertaining theatre.

Each of the ladies brings vastly different personalities, while we follow their personal and private struggles, not forgetting some laugh-out-loud secrets.

At the heart of the support group is facilitator Jenny, played by Tess Stableford, her portrayal of concern for everyone is very genuine.

Kath, played by Helen Griffin, is rambunctious and feisty, but is this a coping mechanism for something deeper?

Bex, played by Alexis Carnie, very cleverly gave a sensitive performance as a young woman coming to terms with her unachievable dream.

Louise, played by Kirsten Selfe, is a posh egotist who, by the use of a myriad of facial expressions, gives wonderful depth to others’ comments.

When you see a male amongst a group of ladies, you just know he is going to be the villain.

Chris Scanlan wonderfully fulfilled this role as Richard, a shy accountant.

His awkwardness and the twist at the end became the catalyst that brought him and the other characters to life.

While the plot might be serious, it is the characters that deliver the humour, and all performed to a high standard.

Scanlan was at his energetic best, although all kept the energy flowing.

Stableford and Carnie were treading the Little Theatre boards for the first time, but both easily deserve call-backs, in fact Carnie’s minimal rehearsal time is even more impressive.

The set depicting a hall interior was basic, but this allowed us to focus on the stage action, with appropriate lighting to enhance the actors’ various moods.

Sound was to a high standard, all marks were kept, and the actors achieved reasonably clear diction and projection out into the theatre.

In this production, we are fortunate to have a director who revels in the playwright’s words and brings his passion to his cast.

There is something very Kiwi in laughing at ourselves, regardless of how sensitive the subject may be - just try mixing in humour with cancer.

This production deserves to be seen by the widest cross-section of the community, not only due to its subject matter but also due to “it is just so funny”.