Dorothy and her tiny friends in Kansas before the tornado (Pre-primary Ballet). Photo / Dave Murdoch

Origin Studios once again captivated Dannevirke audiences with its Production ‘23 – The Wiz and Hairspray.

The Wiz featured all the company’s dancers – a mix of seniors intermingling with the juniors right down to pre-primary and primary ballet - as it portrayed the story of the Wizard of Oz. The audience was immediately won over when Dorothy, played beautifully by Charlotte Hawkins, still in Kansas led onto the stage the cutest tiny ballerinas.

She meets the Munchkins in the Land Of Oz (Level 3 Hip Hop). Photo / Dave Murdoch

Each scene then progressed the story with a spectacular tornado scene featuring preparatory contemporary dancers sweeping her to Oz where she meets the cute and colourful Munchkins and flowers before she begins her journey to the Emerald City.

She encounters the Flowers (Grade 5-6 Ballet). Photo / Dave Murdoch

On the way she picks up the Scarecrow played by Sarah Milham, a very rusty Tin Man (Abigail Max) and a very cowardly Lion (Maxwell Te Huki) who all play their roles with great skill and dexterity, interacting with different groups on the way.

The main characters encounter the People of Oz (Grade 2 Jazz). Photo / Dave Murdoch

They meet the people of Emerald City (Level 3 Contemporary). Photo / Dave Murdoch

This gave the opportunity for each group to dress up in amazingly colourful costumes and perform its dance genre – ballet, jazz, tap, and hip hop with perfect timing and precision to a beautiful musical score supported by excellent electronic backdrops.

The second half was a huge contrast – the show Hairspray taking place in the teenage world of Baltimore High and the Corny Collins Show – a popular dance contest.

All the senior dancers were involved in presenting the journey of Tracy Turnblad, a slightly overweight dancer, as she tries to make it onto The Corny Collins Show, fighting racial prejudice and other rivals to succeed.

Corny Collins dances with his ladies. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tracy Turnblad in Mr Pinky’s Hefty Hideaway. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The challenge to present the story through dance is cleverly choreographed by director Amy McDonald-Te Huki and her son Maxwell who also plays the role with great expertise of Corny Collins, both in vocal and dance.

The show moves very quickly with spectacular dances and cameos, with the role of Tracy Turnblad being played by Hannah Feck. The full talent of Origins Studios is on display as the story unfolds.





Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.







