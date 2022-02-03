Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Revealed: Hawke's Bay Today's top 10 photo comp pictures

Finalist photo taken by Jo Hardwick-Smith. Photo / Jo Hardwick-Smith

By James Pocock

Our judges have selected the 10 finalists for our Summer Photo Competition - check them out.

On Saturday we'll announce the winners, so stay poised and thanks for all your wonderful entries.

The competition is an annual Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings team effort to give amateur photographers the chance to win great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

Finalist photo taken by Kendall Maclennan at their home on a Central Hawke's Bay farm managed by her husband, her niece Sienna Hapuku-Te Nahu with baby chicks. Photo / Kendall Maclennan
Finalist photo taken by Craig Plested from Auckland. Photo / Craig Plested
Finalist photo taken by Julia Hope. Photo / Julia Hope
Finalist photo taken by Derek Rossiter, his daughter Caitlyn Rossiter enjoying the foam party at Fiesta of Lights at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings. Photo / Derek Rossiter
Finalist photo taken by Alice Speedy from Dannevirke, "Rachel, Kerry and Fergus enjoying their favourite summer pathway on Herbertville Beach". Photo / Alice Speedy
Finalist photo taken by Benjamin Evans from Hastings. From left to right are Aidan McCance, Ebony Linsey, Diana Neemia, Sarah Cole and Ben Evans. Photo / Benjamin Evans
Finalist photo taken by Archer Woods-Vaney, age 12. Him and his dog on the way to Karakau beach, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Archer Woods-Vaney
Finalist photo of a sunrise at Waimarama, taken by Steph Pinel. Photo / Steph Pinel
Finalist photo taken by Christian Emery at Waimarama Beach on January 2. Photo / Christian Emery
