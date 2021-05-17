Revealed: Hawke's Bay Magpies 2021 Mitre 10 Cup campaign draw

The Hawke's Bay Magpies 2021 Mitre 10 Cup campaign will begin with an away tie against Taranaki Bulls on August 7. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ranfurly Shield holding Hawke's Bay Magpies 2021 Mitre 10 Cup campaign will begin with an away tie against Taranaki Bulls.

Due to be played on August 7, the opening fixture of the annual rugby competition will be the Magpies' first since winning promotion to the Premiership Division in November last year.

The Magpies' first home game will be against Otago Rugby at McLean Park on August 14, when the squad will unveil this year's charity jersey. Proceeds will go to Nourished for Nil.

The Hawke's Bay Magpies' Mitre 10 Cup fixtures:

Taranaki Bulls – August 7 (2.05pm) - Away

Otago Rugby – August 12 (4.35pm) – Home

Canterbury Rugby – August 21 (2.05pm) – Away

Waikato – August 28 (2.05) – Home

Manawatu Turbos – September 5 (2.05pm) - Away

North Harbour Rugby – September 10 (7.05pm) – Home

Bay of Plenty Rugby – September 19 (2.05pm) – Home

Wellington Lions – September 26 (2.05pm) – Away

Auckland Rugby – October 3 (2.05pm) – Away

Tasman Mako – October 9 (4.35pm) – Home

Season memberships are still available through the Hawke's Bay Magpies website, starting from $60 for all five home fixtures.