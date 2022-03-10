Pen Cropper with her husband and daughter.

If you are sick of looking at the same four walls but not quite ready to venture too far, I've found a hidden gem right here in Hawke's Bay that ticks all the boxes.

Lawn Road Retreat is a spectacular spot set well away from the road with beautiful rural views.

Luxury right on our doorstep.

It's hard to believe when you are there that you are just five minutes from Havelock North and Hastings.

Owner Pen Cropper and her husband and family moved to the property in 2017.

Pen says it's been a labour of love getting the retreat finally completed.

"It has been hard work but we are thrilled with the final result and our guests have been loving it," Pen says.

The retreat sleeps 20, but don't for a minute think you are all going to be crammed into one big room.

There are eight bedrooms with the option for a ninth, only two of the bedrooms share an ensuite - the rest have their own - and a games room with a pool table/tennis table, which can also be used as a meeting room.

There are two kitchens and several cosy areas to sit.

One of the kitchens at Lawn Road Retreat looking out to the outdoor area and beautiful rural views.

It would be the perfect place for a family reunion, with plenty of space for get-togethers and the privacy to have time out when needed.

I loved the floors. They are American oak and look stunning.

The retreat is beautifully and tastefully furnished, light and airy with cathedral-like ceilings.

Just as attractive are the outdoor areas. Pen has thought of everything.

There's a huge lawn where children can kick a ball around, a delightful playhouse, a saltwater swimming pool, spa, petanque court, pizza oven, tennis court, and all with amazing indoor-outdoor flow.

But that's not all. There are also chickens you can give your scraps to and that lay eggs you can collect, and a garden with a berry patch and herb garden you can help yourself to.

Pen put a lot of hard work into building the garden herself "and wheelbarrowing in load and loads of fill".

She said when they first moved to the property they lived in what is now the retreat, and when they had guests they would move out.

Since then they have built another house on the property and reconfigured the space at the retreat.

"We knew when we were doing it that we wanted it to be luxurious, somewhere people could go with family and friends and enjoy their surroundings while still being close to our region's amazing wineries and restaurants."

It really is a fabulous spot.

For more information go to www.lawnroadretreat.co.nz