Tongariro Crossing in the Tongariro National Park. Photo / Bevan Conley.

We are so lucky here in New Zealand, having thousands of kilometres of tracks, there are walking and hiking options to suit all levels of fitness and experience.

We have a network of trails winding past rugged coastlines, through farmland, river valleys and towering forests, to dramatic mountain ranges and it is all here right on our doorstep.

The diversity of tracks across New Zealand’s national parks and reserves means there’s something for everyone, from leisurely nature trails that bring unique ecosystems into focus, to challenging multi-day adventures in remote, untouched wilderness.

No matter where you are, or how long you’ve got, there’s a walk for everyone. Take a break in the outdoors and get in touch with nature.

Day walks or hikes

To get a taste of what is out there, day hikes or walks are a great way to see New Zealand, especially if you are time-poor. They are also great for the not-so-fit with some feeling like an afternoon stroll.

New Zealand’s Great Walks

The 10 Great Walks are two to six-day adventures on well-formed and signposted tracks. There is plenty of easy walking, but some steep, challenging terrain means a moderate to high level of fitness is required for most walks.

Their length and topography combined with New Zealand’s unpredictable weather make it essential to understand outdoor safety.

Each Great Walk has been selected for unique combinations of cultural significance, exceptional scenery, and accessibility. During the Great Walks’ season between October and April, huts along the tracks are equipped with flushing toilets, cooking gas, and other comforts that aren’t typically seen in DoC huts. As these walks are popular, will need to book these huts in advance.

The Great Walks are:

Lake Waikaremoana (East Coast), Whanganui Journey, Kayaking (Manawatu/Whanganui), Tongariro Northern Circuit (Central North Island), Abel Tasman Coast Track (Nelson/Tasman), Paparoa Track (West Coast), Heaphy Track (Nelson/Tasman/West Coast), Routeburn Track (Otago/Fiordland), Milford Track (Fiordland), Rakiura Track (Stewart Island).

Multi-day walks

Aside from the Great Walks, there are plenty more overnight hikes to be enjoyed – independently or with a guide – some of the trails are dotted with huts, campsites and lodges.

Guided walks

Although a wealth of maps, trail information and track signage makes independent walking possible on major tracks, guided walks offer a more immersive experience. There are a huge number of trips, from half-day to multi-day, with transport, food, and accommodation ranging from basic to luxurious. What’s more, passionate local guides enrich the journeys, bringing landscapes to life with stories of natural and human history.

New Zealand’s best hikes

Tackle the Tongariro Crossing, walk through the Hooker Valley to get a glimpse of the tallest mountain in New Zealand, or make your way up to Roy’s Peak for epic views of Lake Wanaka.

There are countless hikes all over Aotearoa. Check out the best hikes and most popular trails in New Zealand.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing

Lava flows, an active crater, steam vents, emerald-coloured lakes and magnificent views combine to make the Tongariro Alpine Crossing hike an unforgettable walking journey.

Roy’s Peak Track

With stunning panoramic views across Lake Wanaka, Roy’s Peak is a great way to experience true South Island beauty.

North Island hikes

Short walks, day walks and multi-day walks, there are plenty of opportunities for walking and hiking in New Zealand’s North Island. Find your perfect day hike in the North Island.











