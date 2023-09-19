Rescue in rural Central Hawke’s Bay after motorbike crash

A Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue helicopter. The service was on Tuesday afternoon to a crash scene in the Oueroa district southeast of Waipukurau. Photo / NZME

One person was late Tuesday reported to have serious injuries after what was believed to be a motorcycle crash in rural Central Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services were alerted at 3.52pm and told of the crash in the area of Te Awa Rd, Oueroa, southeast of Waipukurau, and two crews from the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade assisted in the extrication of a patient, said a spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The Lowe Corporation Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene and police said one person had been taken to hospital initially with serious injuries.