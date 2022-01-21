Reporter Brenda Vowden (left) soaks in the mermaid pools on Great Barrier Island with sister-in-law Jane Sutton (middle) and niece Alanna Sutton.

Well the plane did not crash, which was a very good start to my island getaway. The 12-seater aircraft landed safely in time to celebrate New Year's Eve with friends and family on the absolutely stunning Great Barrier Island.

We were greeted enthusiastically as we emerged from the plane, and after much leaping about, hugs and squeals of delight, we piled into our host's car, but in typical island style, it didn't start. Out hopped husband Ed, poked his head under the bonnet, scraped a couple of wires together and hey presto, she sputtered into life. Off we chugged, brother-in-law John at the wheel, any more laid back he'd be horizontal.

It was such a treat to be back in this magical place, six days of island bliss stretching ahead of us.

Day one was already partly through so we took it easy, dropping our bags off and settling in for a few quiet ones on the deck. We were staying with family in Tryphena, a beach settlement on the southern coast of the island. Our hideaway for the week was just that, the home nestled among a variety of natives, exotics, huge vege gardens and fruit trees, all shared with kereru, kaka, fantail, tui and banded rail. The addition of a family of growing chickens, which will be worth their weight in eggs in the months to come, was the source of many hours of bird watching, often with a gin in hand I might add.

Day two dawned bright and shiny. Not a cloud in the sky. We were off to the mermaid pools, a local spot accessed by car and foot. Sister-in-law Jane rustled around in the kitchen, producing a basket of goodies for our lunch, before we piled back into the car, the bonnet already open and ready for the wire fiddling trick. We drove to the southern end of Kaitoke Beach, the longest swimming beach on Great Barrier Island. We made our way gingerly on foot, crossing the scorching white sand before finding a shady nook to drop off our gear, strip off and leap into the crystal clear, blue-green water of the deep rock pool. I can hardly describe how heavenly it was to be back. After several swims and a leisurely lunch, we packed up and moved on to Medlands, another spectacular white sandy beach (aren't they all?), where we dived in for several swims near what is known as Memory Rock. The surf was up and the sun was glistening on the water — I almost had to pinch myself.

You wouldn't have thought we were hosting a New Year's Eve soiree that evening. Island time had a mind of its own. There was no rush as we ambled back to the car, wire started it and instead of getting back home to arrange the evening, we stopped in to view the local talent on offer at an art gallery and then for an icecream — why not?

We arrived back in plenty of time to prepare some tasty dishes made from fresh produce we picked from the garden. The home-built barbecue oven was lit, the food sizzled and the drinks were poured. Guests arrived, including an old friend from my school days — delicious food, lots of laughs and lively conversation was had. We sat outside well into the starry night, raising our glasses to 2022 and knowing we were some of the luckiest people around.