Elisa Kersley and Helen Howard pictured with Helen's children Frederick and Miles Hakkaart at the entrance to the Napier Repair Cafe. Photo / Paul Taylor

Baristas and bakers aside, the shout is out for volunteers to join Napier's newest cafe.

Helen Howard from Sustainable Napier and friend Elisa Kersley have led the charge to try to get away from a throw-away culture and move to a fix-it culture, by opening the Repair Cafe.

"My friend Elisa and I have always been interested in practical solutions to climate change, zero waste and building community resilience. We were talking a few months ago about our throw-away culture and how we'd seen Repair Cafes operating overseas, and thought it could be something we could run in Napier."

Helen says the pair looked into it and came across Repair Cafes Aotearoa NZ.

"They gave us a great handbook on how to run one, so we thought why not? Too many items that could be repaired end up in landfill, as either people either don't have the time or they don't have the skills to repair them."

The Repair Cafe will open at Asher Hall, Tennyson St, on Saturday, June 25, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and thereafter on the last Saturday of every month. Helen says they need volunteers to be there 30 minutes early to help set up and attend a volunteer briefing.

"Sewers who are bringing their own sewing machine will be encouraged to be there from 10.30am so we can get them all set up in plenty of time. Also, volunteers do not need to commit to attending every single month, just whichever cafes they are able to make it to."

Although Helen says it's difficult to know how many volunteers they'll need, about 30 have put their hands up so far, with sewing appearing to be the most popular repair area.

"I would say we will need perhaps six sewing machines with sewers and a couple of hand sewers who can darn socks, patch items, sew buttons on, etc. We will need two bicycle repairers, two to three repairers of small electrical goods, two jewellery repairers and two general repairers, gluing toys, etc."

People bringing in items for repair will need to be able to carry them in themselves, will be greeted at the hall entrance and handed a registration form to fill out about the type of item they have brought in for repair and what is wrong with it. They will then be invited to have a cuppa and piece of cake while they wait for a repairer to become free for the area of expertise they need.

"Once the item has been looked at and/or repaired, we will then record on the form whether it has been able to be repaired or not. If not, why not? Does it need a part that will need to be sourced before it can be repaired at the following month's cafe?"

Helen says they will accept small appliances only — no ovens or fridges, etc.

"Also if your item cannot be repaired, I would respectfully ask that you take it away with you again as I cannot afford to pay to dump people's items in landfill. The Environment Centre will be on hand to recycle any electrical items which cannot be repaired, which we are very grateful for."

The Repair Cafe is also on the lookout for people to assist at the entrance and bakers who would like to bake some items for the cafe.

Statistics will be collected on how many items have been able to be repaired so a measurement of the success rate for repair can be made. Entrance is free, but a koha is encouraged to cover the cost of refreshments.

Helen has also organised a tamariki zone for children while their parents are busy and a small "free library" of books people can take and return at the following monthly cafe with topics on climate change, DIY and repair, fruit and vege gardening, zero waste, minimalism, sewing, etc.

"People are encouraged to come in and hang out and have a chat even if they don't bring any items for repair. Fresh roasted coffee is being supplied by our fab sponsors, Switch Coffee Roasters, and we will have tea and fresh baking available."

Enough funding has been secured to hopefully run the cafe from June to November this year.

"I would love to continue into next year, but it will depend on whether I can secure ongoing funding. As Sustainable Napier is not a registered charitable trust, I cannot apply for some of the larger community grants available."

Other ideas she would like to introduce are seed and produce swap tables, a clothing swap area and a craft area for tamariki using recycled materials.

"If I do register Sustainable Napier as a charitable trust, I would love to set up a permanent sustainable community hub in Napier with a tool library, composting and worm farm workshops, community fridge and free library, Stitch 'n Bitch nights, zero waste workshops, a bicycle repair hub and community gardens, etc."

Helen says she would love anyone who would like to help out to get in touch.

"I could do with some help distributing flyers and posters and an extra pair of hands or two on the day is always appreciated."

■ For more information and updates check out the Sustainable Napier Facebook and Instagram pages.