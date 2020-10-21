Repair bill for damaged street signs set to exceed $10,000 in Dannevirke

Dannevirke Police want to identify this white ute they say is responsible for knocking over Dannevirke street signs.

By Sue Emeny

Dannevirke police are on the hunt for the driver of a vehicle they believe has been knocking over street signs.

The vehicle was identified via a CCTV camera and was seen on the corner of Barraud and Waterloo streets.

Police Sergeant Gary McKernon said around 10 signs were knocked over and snapped off at street level around the town last weekend.

This wasn't the first time this has happened with a similar number, including some on High St, destroyed a few weeks earlier.

A snapped off street sign seen on the corner of Gordon and Trafalgar streets on Saturday morning.

"We tend to have a run of this type of damage and then it stops for a while so it would be good to ID the culprit," McKernon said.

"I'm not sure on the cost, but the repairs are an unnecessary cost for us all."

Replacing the signposts is the responsibility of Tararua Alliance.

Compliance manager Jack Steed says at this point replacement of the damaged signs has reached $10,000, plus GST, but staff are still finding more broken signs out in the rural areas so that figure is set to rise.

Police say they don't have a registration number for the vehicle so they would appreciate help from the public to identify the offenders.

Anyone with information can contact Dannevirke police station.