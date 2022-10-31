Amy Bourke working on some garment alterations while she worked at Bon Marche in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

In 2022 at the age of 91 Amy Bourke, the lady who would walk from one end of Hastings CBD to the other, died suddenly at the Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital.

For nearly 50 years, Amy, who could not drive, would walk through Hastings to work and back, making herself a permanent fixture in the inner-town community.

Amy was a well-known personality to many in Hastings over decades, but she was not Hawke's Bay born and raised.

Amy was born on January 23, 1931 in New Plymouth; her father was a farmer in Koru, about 15km around the coast, and her mother kept the house and garden and worked on the farm.

The name Amy was chosen by her father in honour of Amy Johnson, a famous aviatrix of the era who had flown solo from the USA to New Zealand.

This name suited the adventurous girl who grew up in Koru through the Great Depression of the 30s and the Second World War of the 40s.

She spent time around the farm amongst the cows, sheep, and horses and by the age of 8 was a regular helper in the cowshed.

Amy would ride her pony, accompanying her older brother to the one-roomed Koru school at age 5. When the school was closed during the second world war Amy and her brother completed their primary schooling at Oakura school, which had three classrooms.

Amy had to move into town for high school to attend New Plymouth Girls' High School. She boarded in town with her aunt, only coming home for the school holidays.

Not much is known academically about Amy's time at high school except that she excelled at hockey; in the days before mouthguards were used she lost a few teeth.

After celebrating her 21st birthday, she headed south with a friend to spend several years working around the South Island.

While working at the tourist hotel in Hanmer Springs she met a West Coaster working in the area.

Pat Bourke returned with Amy to the North Island when she decided to return to Taranaki in 1956.

They married in December 1959 before settling in Hastings in the early 60s.

The couple bought a house on Canning Rd. In the mid-70s after Amy had the good fortune to win the Golden Kiwi lottery, which was worth $200,000.

Sadly, in the mid-80s, Pat died after a short illness, leaving Amy alone in Hawke's Bay.

Amy secured a part-time position at Bon Marche and became a fixture for more than 30 years.

Her job description included tea lady, garment alterations, and cleaner.

After Bon Marche closed its doors in 1994, and when most people would have considered retirement, 63-year-old Amy set off in a new direction.

Instead of turning right at the Canning Rd/Omahu Rd intersection each morning, like she had been doing for three decades, Amy turned left and headed for White's Traders.

Amy worked at the antique shop for almost 20 years before she eventually retired, 10 years before her death on July 14.

While retired, Amy enjoyed her garden and was proud of her roses, citrus trees, and grapes. She only gave up mowing her lawns with a hand mower a few years before she died.

Amy is missed by friends and family who hope that the Hastings community will now and again think of her and remember her smile, as they walk the streets of Hastings CBD.