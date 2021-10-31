Remarkable young Manawatū sportswoman wins Golden Boot

Kasey McKenna competing for the ball against Linton in the Tingey Cup final. Photo / Virginia Laws

Kasey McKenna's award by Manawatu Football of the Golden Boot for the most goals in the Championship Grade for 2021 brings to focus a remarkable young sportswoman from Dannevirke.

Kasey can turn her skills and commitment towards any sport with great success - her tally of 25 goals for the Dannevirke Valkyries women's team being just one illustration.

Kasey in full flight against Linton. Photo / Virginia Laws

Captain Julie McDougal said having Kasey as a striker converting the hard work of the defence and midfield into goals was a great feeling. In one game against Marist in the regular season recently she scored five of the goals in an 8-0 thrashing.

Still at Dannevirke High School as a Year 11 student, Kasey is heavily involved in school sports, captaining the 1st XI hockey side which sees her playing in Palmerston North every Tuesday and training Thursdays.

She also plays for its girls' rugby team, playing home and away in Palmerston North on Wednesday evenings and training Thursdays.

In this capacity she scored 18 tries for her team over four matches, the rest being cancelled due to lockdown, but this was enough to draw the attention of the Manawatū Under-18 Women's selectors and she was included in the team, playing three matches against Hawke's Bay, Harlequins and Whanganui.

This resulted in a great revelation for Kasey as she loved the top level of rugby, improving with every game and scoring three tries from fullback in the latter match.

She says she only started playing rugby as a filler after recovering from concussion suffered in horse-riding accidents in February – not once but twice – which had her out of all sport for several months.

Equestrian sport is another of Kasey's skills, having been part of the Dannevirke High School Equestrian team since Year 9 and very successful in showjumping. Kasey works on the family farm training horses for other riders – hence the injuries.

She also plays ki-o-rahi for the school.

Kasey has found the Manawatū under-18 rugby training and matches quite a commitment, but is keen to experience more.

With every day committed in the season for training and matches, Kasey will have to make a choice in sports for the future - but in the meantime it is great fun.