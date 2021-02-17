Relatives of original donors sought for Hastings Municipal Women's Rest centenary

Ahead of the celebration organisers are keen to hear from any relatives of the original donors. Photo / Supplied

In the lead up to the Hastings Municipal Women's Rest building turning 100, celebration organisers are keen to hear from relatives of the original donors who made the building possible.

The Hastings District Council-owned building on the corner of Russell and Eastbourne streets opened on March 23, 1921 and attracted almost 10,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

The building was the first purpose-built women's restrooms in New Zealand, leading the way for facilities that signified both the involvement of women in public life and of civic responsibility to women.

The facility also has social significance, consistently providing a space for women and children – both from in town and those visiting from rural area.

The building came about thanks to the generosity of a number of donors, and due to the foresight of former mayor George Ebbett. A plaque at the building lists the donors as Mrs J Garnett, WF and FJK Knight, George Ebbett, W P Thompson, Coromandel Granite Co. and de Pelichet McLeod & Co.

The building is currently home to the Heretaunga Women's Centre, a charitable trust that offers services, courses, programmes and activities to create positive change for women.

Heretaunga Women's Centre manager Amanda Meynell said the organisers are keen to hear from any relatives of the donors, in the hopes they can attend and their family and business contributions can be acknowledged.

If any relatives of the original donors wish to get in touch they can email Amanda at manager@hwc.nz.