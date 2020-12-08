Regional greatness: Who's your Hawke's Bay person of the year?

The late and great Patrick O'Brien was posthumously awarded Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year in 2019. Photo File

OPINION

It's the time of year when Time magazine announces its Person of the Year reader poll.

Scooping the iconic honour for 2020 was, quite suitably, the Essential Worker — all those who risked more than most on the frontline during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A little closer to home, Hawke's Bay Today too will take the time to mull over the year's movers, shakers and headline makers.

Yes, this means we're calling all nominations for the 2020 Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year.

Who springs to mind for you?

As readers would have seen in previous years, the bar's been set high and includes all sorts — a boxing coach, a physician, holiday camp owners, businesspeople and community workers.

Now in its eighth iteration, we think the annual end-of-year quest is a great lead-in to the festive season and is also a glowing endorsement of someone we think deserves his or her name in lights.

Beginning in 2013, the inaugural title was clinched by Flaxmere Boxing Academy head coach Craig McDougall. Children's Commissioner and paediatrician Dr Russell Wills was the 2014 winner.

In 2015, Emmerson Transport managing director and philanthropist Ian Emmerson claimed the honour.

Bill and Anne Perry were named the 2016 winners for not selling their Waipatiki Beach Holiday Park to private owners, and instead selling to Napier, Hastings and regional councils so it would forever remain in public hands.

In 2017, Maraenui community worker Minnie Ratima was announced the winner for selfless sacrifice and service to her community.

In 2018, musical pair Anna Pierard and Jose Aparicio took the trophy for their work with the region's youth.

Last year, the late Patrick O'Brien was posthumously named the Hawke's Bay Today Person of the Year after his sporting success, especially in combat sports, sparked him to set others on a path which could create a positive change in their lives.

So let's begin the search for 2020 regional greatness — get your nominations in to editor@hbtoday.co.nz