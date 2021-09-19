Regent Cinema in Pahiatua reopens Thursday

Jungle Cruise is the latest film adaptation of a Disneyland theme park ride.

The movies return to Pahiatua on September 23. The Regent Cinema reopens that Thursday and begins a whole new season of films starting with the charming, endearing and crowd-pleasing Man in the Hat as well as the Walt Disney family adventure Jungle Cruise.

The Man in the Hat stars Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as a whimsical oddball who drives a comically small Fiat 500 through France with nothing but a mysterious woman's photograph in tow. He encounters raseteurs, gangsters, bullfights, delicious food, a damp man, mechanics, nuns, a convention of chrystallographers and much more - all while being chased by Five Bald Men in a Citroen.

Sean Connery as James Bond in From Russia With Love.

Starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jungle Cruise is the latest film adaptation of a Disneyland theme park ride. The film follows Dr Lily Houghton (Blunt) who hires a wise-cracking skipper (Johnson) to take her down the Amazon River in search of the mythical Tree of Life.

Another treat comes on Sunday, September 26 - see Sean Connery return to the big screen as James Bond in From Russia With Love. In anticipation of the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die (which opens at The Regent in October), Tararua Cinematheque takes us back to Bond's beginning in the second film featuring Ian Fleming's Agent 007. The doors open at 5.30pm. Arrive early and enjoy old ads from 1960s Pahiatua, an overture for the film, and more.

In the coming weeks, look for No Time to Die, Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, Eiffel, Andre Rieu and more. For showtimes and more titles coming soon, visit our updated website, www.RegentUpstairs.com.