Regan Christensen receives Peak Award

Regan Christensen receiving the Peak Award.

After a delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, Regan Christensen finally received her Peak Award at the February Girl Awards in the Manawatū . The Girl Awards recognise Pippins, Brownies, Guides and Rangers in our area who have achieved major badges in the previous six months.

Regan is a Year 11 student at Tararua College and has been a member of the Pahiatua Rangers for the last two years. Her Peak Award took her around 18 months to complete.

To earn the Peak Award, Regan had to first attain her Pathway badge, which required her to undertake certificates in leadership, safety, outdoors skills and advocacy as well as make her promise as a Ranger.

Regan then tackled a 12-part challenge. Rangers were required to undertake activities in a number of areas such as diversity, self-esteem, values, community action, ambitious fun and adventurous outdoor activities. They must do this challenge every 12 months.

Regan also completed more than 15 hours of community action by collecting pinecones for the foodbank, assisting the Lions Club at Halloween and the cycle tour and volunteering at primary school football.

The last part of the Peak Award requires Rangers to do six interest certificates. Regan chose certificates on camping and tramping, vehicle maintenance, animal welfare, performing arts, guiding spirit and outdoor fun, which involved things like riding a jetski, catching eels, motocross riding, tramping and horse riding. These certificates enable Rangers to try a wide range of interests.

Regan now has two years to complete her Queen Guide Award, which is the top award for Girl Guides all over the world.