Redclyffe transfer station open for Napier residential flood waste

Water damaged packaging and waste on Dalton Street, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Redclyffe Transfer Station has opened its gates to Napier residents affected by the flooding, free of charge.

The station on Springfield Rd is open to people to dispose of their flood-affected household waste with no cost attached from Thursday, November 12.

There's likely to be extensive waiting periods and traffic management will be in place on Springfield Rd in Taradale.

Free disposal will be for residential flood-damaged waste from Napier only, commercial operators and non-Napier residents will be charged as normal.

A second free option for flood-affected Napier residents is Black Bridge Transfer Station, between Clive and Haumoana.

A review of this change will be carried out on Wednesday 18 November.

Vehicles will need to be weighed in and weighed out as normal.

Account holders (builders and tradespersons) will be charged as usual.

Any garden waste should be disposed of at of at BioRich, Awatoto.

Licenced commercial waste collection operators - those who use skip bins - will be asked to divert directly to Omarunui Landfill.