The Paolo Bonica exhibition at Creative Arts Napier.

It’s always busy at Creative Arts Napier (Can). Our exhibitions change every two to four weeks and our retail space always has something new to offer. From adult workshops to our youth after-school art club, knitters, poets and corporate events, there is always something creative happening here for everyone to enjoy.

Can is proud to announce a major international exhibition of modern artist June Wayne (1918-2011). Wayne’s artistic career spans an unparalleled 70 years, and her innovative lithographs, especially her constant experimentation working with the most important fine art printers in 1950s Paris and the United States, earned her a reputation as one of the world’s most prolific and sophisticated printmakers. This exhibition is the largest collection of Wayne’s works ever exhibited in the Southern Hemisphere and the most comprehensive display of her work worldwide in over a decade. This exhibition will run until Thursday, June 1 and will be one not to miss. All works are available for purchase.

Curator Dr Adrian Ormsby will give two floor talks in the main gallery about June’s life and career on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 27 at noon. All are welcome and entry is free.

Dr Adrian Ormsby is the curator of the June Wayne exhibition.

We are pleased to welcome recycled sculpture artist Paolo Bonica to present his first exhibition of works here at Can.

Operating out of a small workshop at home, Paolo reimagines and reshapes a variety of materials, utilising a combination of all types of recycled timbers, copper, brass, cloth and anything he thinks he may be able to incorporate into his work.

“I have been interested in creating pieces of art since the ‘60s. I describe my style as alternative and eclectic, drawing influences from MC Escher, Dali, and my first mentor Colin James, [who mentored me] when I was employed as a window dresser at Haywrights department store on Emerson Street circa the 1970s. My inner thoughts also provided inspiration - I have always had an artistic bent and art was my favourite subject at school,” Paolo says.

You can view and purchase Paolo’s work in our foyer throughout May.

Waiohiki Creative Arts Village artists will be exhibiting in our Small Gallery until Thursday, June 1, due to the wonderful generosity of artist Karen Pedersen, who donated a fully paid exhibition space to the Arts Village after it was severely damaged during the cyclone.

Have you ever wanted to try kintsugi? It’s an ancient Japanese art form where you fix broken pottery with gold, making its imperfections its beauty – a truly wonderful philosophy. This traditional Japanese art uses a precious metal – liquid gold, liquid silver or lacquer dusted with powdered gold – to bring together the pieces of a broken pottery item and at the same time enhance the breaks.

Join tutor Ema Frost on Saturday, May 20 at Can. Visit emafrost.com for all the details and to book your space.