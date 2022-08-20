Record-equalling temperatures in Napier at weekend

A hot weekend with some near record-breaking temperatures will lead into mostly fine weather for Hawke's Bay for the start of the week. Photo / Ian Cooper

The heat at Hawke's Bay Airport managed to equal record highs for August over a hot Hawke's Bay weekend.

The existing highest August temperature since recording at the station began in 1973 was 21.9C in 2016.

MetService Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said MetService's team were keeping a close eye on the weather station on Saturday.

"It ended up equalling its warmest August temperature of 21.9C, 0.1C away from breaking that record," Makgabutlane said.

"That is still quite notable, especially in the context of the extreme weather we have been having for the rest of the North Island."

She said rest of the region was warm on the weekend, seeing about 21C in Napier and Hastings on Sunday.

Makgabutlane said temperatures for the start of the week will be mostly fine, with temperatures in the high teens, until some showers hit on Tuesday.

"Temperatures this week don't vary all that much. On Tuesday we see a slight dip in those temperatures, but all in all temperatures in the upper teens for the week," she said.

"Wednesday, things will be clearing up again although in the latter part of the week we could be seeing a bit of rain once again."

Hastings and Napier will both have highs of about 18C on Monday and Tuesday.

She said the minimum in Napier would be about 7C overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning and about 4C overnight Tuesday due to a southwesterly flow contributing to a cooler temperature.

She said Hastings will have a minimum of about 5C overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning and about 3C overnight Tuesday.