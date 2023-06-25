The Wairarapa REAP team.

Meet REAP Wairarapa, the cheerful champions of education. These folks are always buzzing, supplying schools and teachers across the region with a treasure trove of resources, events, and professional development opportunities.

REAP Wairarapa works closely with parents, early childhood educators, and playgroups to give our children the best start in life, and to enhance oral language – the Chatterbox programme.

Do you know a young person in the Wairarapa that’s looking for sustainable long-term employment? REAP Wairarapa operates the Youth2Work Wairarapa initiative in partnership with Carterton District Council through the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs.

This programme assists in bridging the gap between education and employment, offering career guidance and work opportunities for local youth to gain sustainable long-term employment, while working side by side with employers to ensure the best possible success.

Ngā Pūmanawa Tūpuna is a youth initiative undertaken by REAP Wairarapa. Through this programme, the organisation works closely with rangatahi, encouraging cultural pride and engagement with Māori traditions and heritage.

The team at REAP Wairarapa plays a pivotal role in supporting individuals of all ages.

They offer assistance with driver’s licensing, empowering individuals to gain independence and access new opportunities. And their Adult and Community Education programmes provide a range of learning opportunities for individuals seeking new skills and creating life-long learners.

REAP Wairarapa also offers help to individuals with Building Financial Capabilities, which gives them a toolkit of resources to take charge of their financial situation.

Working from Ngawi to Mangatainoka, their dedicated team of 30 works to meet the needs of the community they serve, to meet their goal of Growing Great Communities. Learn more at www.reapwairarapa.nz



