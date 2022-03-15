'Really scary': Flaxmere family now homeless after blaze destroys house

A house fire in Flaxmere on Tuesday afternoon has severely damaged a family's home and destroyed their belongings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A house fire in Flaxmere has severely damaged a young family's home and left them homeless.

Destiny Henderson said she was in the house with her two children, aged three and one, and her sister when the fire started.

"It happen so fast, we literally only had time to get the kids and run. It was really scary."

She said that her, her children, her sister and her sister's partner were staying with family now that they were homeless.

"We've had family from all over to come see us and all the locals come to see us to donate us clothing, food and bedding."

She said it was hard to explain how grateful for the support she was and how overwhelming it had been.

"I just really want to say thank you to everyone who stopped to help when they saw me in the middle of the road and everyone that has donated clothing and food and for all the support from our local community and our family near and far."

Two fire trucks from Hastings attended the scene at 1.04pm and managed to extinguish the fire by 2.37pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Murray Dunbar said the house was "severely damaged".

He said the fire was not suspicious and no injuries were sustained.

