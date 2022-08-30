Tim Mordaunt and Kerry Sutherland cut the cake. Photo / Leanne Warr

"As long as we look after people, people look after us," Tim Mordaunt believes.

The chairman of Property Brokers emphasised relationships at a recent gathering to celebrate the Dannevirke branch's 35th birthday.

There was even a birthday cake. Photo / Leanne Warr

Property Brokers started in 1986 in Palmerston North, and Dannevirke, opened in November 1987, was its third branch.

Kerry Sutherland emphasised the importance of relationships. Photo / Leanne Warr

Manager Kerry Sutherland was pleased to see some of those who had been part of the business for nearly 35 years were still there.

He emphasised the importance of relationships in the business.

"You build that up over time. Small towns, you trust everybody and you do the right thing. For me, that's always been the way I've liked to do business, and I'm still here."

Paul Roache, Manawatū regional director, with Terry Yates. Photo / Leanne Warr

Other businesspeople in the local community, as well as Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, were invited to the celebration.

Mayor Tracey Collis said celebrating 35 years said a lot about a business. Photo / Leanne Warr

She said celebrating 35 years said a lot about a business, and it said a lot about the values of the business.

"The team here really live up to them."

Guy Mordaunt, managing director of Property Brokers, with Tim Mordaunt. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mordaunt said it had been great over the years.

He said Property Brokers was a provincial small town company.

"We're not in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, and never will be."

Rowena Bowie and Doris Prenter came along to help the company celebrate. Photo / Leanne Warr

The company had some momentum in the provinces, he said, adding that he believed in shaking people's hands, and valued people that "pay your bills on time [and] treat people like you want to be treated."