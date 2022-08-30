"As long as we look after people, people look after us," Tim Mordaunt believes.
The chairman of Property Brokers emphasised relationships at a recent gathering to celebrate the Dannevirke branch's 35th birthday.
Property Brokers started in 1986 in Palmerston North, and Dannevirke, opened in November 1987, was its third branch.
Manager Kerry Sutherland was pleased to see some of those who had been part of the business for nearly 35 years were still there.
He emphasised the importance of relationships in the business.
"You build that up over time. Small towns, you trust everybody and you do the right thing. For me, that's always been the way I've liked to do business, and I'm still here."
Other businesspeople in the local community, as well as Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, were invited to the celebration.
She said celebrating 35 years said a lot about a business, and it said a lot about the values of the business.
"The team here really live up to them."
Mordaunt said it had been great over the years.
He said Property Brokers was a provincial small town company.
"We're not in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, and never will be."
The company had some momentum in the provinces, he said, adding that he believed in shaking people's hands, and valued people that "pay your bills on time [and] treat people like you want to be treated."