Graecyn’s mum Raewyn (left), REACHUP winner Graecyn Parahi and REACH National Operations Manager Paul Howes.

Napier Courier paper deliverer, 15-year-old Graecyn Parahi, recently beat68 other paper deliverers around New Zealand to win, $2500 from the REACH deliveries REACHUP programme.

REACH is a Marketing and Distribution company that started in a Kiwi garage more than 25 years ago and is responsible for delivering Hawke’s Bay’s community newspapers.

A REACH spokesperson explained, with a network of more than 3500 distributors throughout New Zealand, ranging in age from 11 to 82, REACH is the number one unaddressed mail and newspaper distribution company in New Zealand.

“For many in the network, delivering for REACH is their first taste of earning money, and for others with disabilities or those needing a flexible schedule, distributing for REACH is ideal,” the spokesperson said.

“Because of this REACH is proud of its network for its ability to provide flexible wage-earning and develop youth.”

One way REACH helps to support its network of distributors is through its REACHUP programme. This programme, open to the entire distributor network, provides a financial contribution to help kickstart or progress their distributor’s goals and dreams.

The REACHUP programme has $2500 up for grabs each quarter that could go to one or multiple winners.

Recent winner and Napier Courier deliverer, Parahi, a year 11 student at Napier Girls High School, is an aspiring basketballer with a dream of studying and playing in the US.

Parahi has played for NZ at U15 and U16 levels, having played for NZ U15 in Guam last year where they finished second at the Oceania Cup.

The second-place win at the Oceania Cup allowed the team to qualify for the Asia Cup in Jordan, where the team came away with bronze and qualified for the U17 World Championship in Mexico next year.

The REACH spokesperson said, “These tournaments are huge opportunities for her and her team to level up in the sport, but they’re also expensive so REACH recently supported Graceyn to help cover fees, gear and travel.”











