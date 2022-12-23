The occupants of a home in Raupunga were able to escape a serious housefire on Thursday relatively unscathed thanks to their smoke alarm. Photo / NZME

Working smoke alarms likely woke the occupants of a home in Raupunga that was all-but destroyed by a roaring blaze on Thursday night.

Firefighters from Wairoa were called to a fire that began inside the ceiling of a property on Putere Rd about 10pm and arrived to find the house fully alight.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said two appliances, one tanker and one truck, were at the scene dealing with the fire until nearly 2am.

She said the property was significantly damaged.

Glen Varcoe, acting Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency district manager, said fire investigators were on the scene on Friday morning and there was no indication the fire was suspicious at this stage, although a cause had not yet been determined.

“The residents awoke to, we believe, smoke alarms sounding and the house filled with smoke so they called 111 and got everyone out of the house,” Varcoe said.

“The brigade responded to a fire in the ceiling that was about to break out and it took them several hours to extinguish the fire.”

He said all occupants were able to get out promptly and did not require medical attention.

“You are four times more likely to survive a house fire if you have a working smoke alarm,” he said.

“We recommend installing in every bedroom, hallway and living area or even in a garage area just to give you that early warning just so you can get out and ring 111.”