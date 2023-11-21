Rattling the Chains: Together we thrive

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker and Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea chairwoman Jenny Nelson-Smith.

OPINION

Listening. For several years now, this has been at the heart of how your council operates. Community-led and community-empowered, we are clear that for our district to get ahead, we need teamwork, partnerships, allies, neighbours and friends. Hence our mantra: “Together we thrive.”

Sometimes this teamwork can be challenging. Sometimes we make decisions that not everyone likes or understands. But, always, our decisions are guided by listening to the many and diverse voices that make up our community. Whether it’s raising rates, pool fence inspections, wastewater upgrades, library closures or changing subdivision rules, we have worked hard to respond to the complex issues we face and make decisions that reflect the vision our community has for a prosperous, positive and thriving Central Hawke’s Bay.

For the past two months, we have been listening hard about the role of Māori wards to assist representation at the council table. Last week, it culminated in nearly three hours of heartfelt kōrero from Māori and Pākehā people from around the district.

Submissions were heard from those that whakapapa to every marae – from Pukehou and Kairakau to Te Whatuiāpiti, Tapairu, Mataweka, Pourerere, Waipukurau, Te Rongo a Tahu, Rākautātahi and the Ngāti Kere hapū from Rongomaraeroa in Pōrangahau.

Councils have made many decisions over the years where Māori have not been present, and where Māori have been at the receiving end of rules, changes, confiscations and re-organisations that have failed to deliver the equal rights that our society and system should. The messages to us, as the decision-makers last week, were powerful, emotional, generous, forgiving, angry, sad, inspiring and tired of the fight for recognition. But overall, they were full of hope. Full of hope for equity, opportunity, recognition and kotahitanga – moving forward together as one. And importantly, they were asking us to listen.

Over the last eight weeks, the voice of our mana whenua came together in three ways. There was unanimous support for Māori wards from Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea and a chorus of supportive voices from every marae around the district. There was also a strong message from Ngāti Kere Hapū Authority that questioned the ability of democracy to provide a representative with clear mana whenua mandate. The kaumātua of Ngāti Kere were strong in their tikanga-based guidance that asked for us to consider the appointment process, through marae-based protocols, that they felt would best ensure the mandate required for that person or people. But they were also clear that they did not oppose Māori wards and were seeking multiple solutions to ensure the mix of mandate was right. We were listening carefully.

Also joining us in the council chambers that morning were Māori who live in Central Hawke’s Bay but whakapapa to other parts, and strongly supportive Pākeha voices. Of the 100 submissions we received through the online survey, 68 pe rcent were supportive of the Māori Ward structure, while 100 per cent of Māori supported the change.

The debate at the council table was strong, and for all of us, deeply personal.

Councillors Greer, Minehan, Aitken and Muggeridge spoke of their own long-standing ties to the district, their need to represent the views of the people they serve who oppose the concept of Māori wards, and their discomfort with a structurethey feel is unnecessary.

On the other hand, councillors Taylor, Wichman, Burne, Annand and myself spoke of our journeys to listen and learn about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, about equity and opportunity, and about building a strong, united team for Central Hawke’s Bay in the future.

The final vote was five “for” and four “against” the establishment of a Māori ward for the 2025 and 2028 local elections. Those elected to a Māori ward by those on the Māori electoral roll will have a legal vote as part of the council, and will swear the same oath as those elected by the general wards - an oath to act in the best interests for the whole district’s future.

The resolution of the council also included putting in place two roles directly appointed by mana whenua, to reflect the direction from Ngāti Kere and the need for Māori voices at the table sooner than October 2025. The appointed roles will not hold a legal right to vote and will act as advisers and participants in governance discussions with a clear mandate from mana whenua.

These council resolutions will now be fed into a wider representation review for all parts of the current democratic structures during early 2024. This will include whether we think the current general wards of Ruataniwha and Aramoana/Ruahine are still the best way to reflect the communities, whether we have the right number of elected councillors, and whether we need any additional structures like community boards.

We have many more complex conversations and important decisions about infrastructure, services and regulation ahead of us that will impact the social, environmental, economic and cultural wellbeing of our community. We know there will be different views and we may not always agree, but we remain committed to hearing all voices and working together. E ora ngātahi ana - together we thrive.