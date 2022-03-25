Mayor Tracey Collis: there were a lot of pressures in the community. Photo / NZME

Mayor Tracey Collis: there were a lot of pressures in the community. Photo / NZME

A rates increase of a little over 11 per cent has been proposed by Tararua District Council and has more than a few residents upset.

The increase will be on the table to be discussed at this week's full council meeting.

Chief Executive Bryan Nicholson said one of the reasons for the proposed increase was to deal with legacy issues.

Council didn't have infinite sources of income and every cent in the budget was earmarked for something.

Group manager of infrastructure Chris Chapman acknowledged ratepayers weren't wanting increases in their rates.

"There's significant expectations around the services that we provide, whether it's in our ability to support growth, whether it's in better conditioned roads, whether it's more effective and reliable water systems. There's an increase in compliance requirements that aren't necessarily driven by our ratepayers but driven by Central Government and that will raise the cost."

Mayor Tracey Collis said she understood there were many pressures out in the community in terms of costs and the additional stresses of the pandemic.

"It really is mounting on people at the moment."

She said if people were wanting to discuss the rates hike, they were welcome to contact her.