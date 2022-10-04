Rare chance to traverse iconic Central Hawke's Bay coastland

Some of Central Hawke's Bay's most picturesque coastal land will be open to the public next month for a school fundraiser. Photo Supplied

The farm gates to privately-owned iconic coastland in Central Hawke's Bay will be opened to the public in a rare move for charity next month.



Now in its third iteration the Omakere School & Community Association will host the Coastal Hill Country Walk in November, which includes taking in stunning farmland in the heart of Omakere.

Organisers say the walk is a "fantastic way to experience the impressive landscapes" of an historic part of the region.

This year's walk will begin at Omakere School, heading out past the Amblethorn kahikatea stand which dates back hundreds of years.

Now in its third iteration the Coastal Hill Country Walk will take place in Omakere in November. Photo Supplied

"We then challenge the walkers as we ascend the Omakere Hill, a landmark which can be seen throughout Hawkes Bay, to take in the amazing 365-degree vista."

The walk, a fundraiser for Omakere School, will be about 17km across rolling farmland, steep country and native bush. "You will need a good level of fitness and good walking shoes or trail shoes. We will not be walking along the beach this year, but we can promise you amazing coastal views along the way."

The much-anticipated event is part of the Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling - a series of standout events through September and October, capturing the essence of the district's springtime.

Included in the walk is a "delicious home-cooked packed lunch", plus tea and coffee.

There will be refreshments and a small number of stalls at the school at the finish. "Please bring plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen."

Organised for Saturday November 5th, from 9am - 1pm, tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for 13-18 years and $10 for 12 years and under.

* For tickets and more information see eventfinda.co.nz/2022/omakere-coastal-hill-country-walk/central-hawkes-bay/tickets