Tararua mayor Tracey Collis with Rangitikei mayor Andy Watson with the 'symbolic cheque'. Photo / Dave Murdoch

If things had gone differently, many small communities in the Rangitikei District could have had serious damage after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Rangitikei mayor Andy Watson popped into the Tararua District Council’s meeting last month to hand over a symbolic cheque as his district’s contribution to help cyclone recovery.

He says in many ways, his council felt “almost a little bit guilty.”

“Early modelling suggested we would have a river height at Mangaweka of 10.5 metres. That changed dramatically overnight.”

Andy told councillors that during floods in 2004, which also affected Tararua District, the river at Mangaweka peaked at 8.5 metres.

“If it had hit 10.5 we would have been by far the worst affected district.”

He says the flooding would have seen multiple bridges wiped out and communities including Bulls, Tangimoana and Scotts Ferry along with thousands of hectares under water.

He handed over a cheque for $20,000 adding that it was “a mere drop in the bucket”.

“Having been through these sorts of events, it’s important that the local government family bind together.”

Tararua mayor Tracey Collis says the Rangitikei District is “very close to ours.”

“It’s got the same rural identity, the same large roading network.”

She says both districts have a great deal in common, with a smaller ratepayer base.

“We understand the sacrifice your people have made when we needed it most.”

Tracey says the council always does what it can to assist others in times of crisis.

“Our nation has never seen a crisis where so many districts were impacted at the same time.”