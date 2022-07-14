Kaumātua - guests of Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne gather before the big screen in Dannevirke's Regent Theatre to celebrate Matariki. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Matariki is partly about remembering the past and honouring the elderly, and thus Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne chose to honour its kaumātua with a film show and high tea at Dannevirke's Regent Theatre on Wednesday.

A reminder on the way in that the occasion is about Matariki. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Over 60 elderly responded to the invitation, which was fewer than expected, but understandable with the weather and the viruses doing the rounds.

They had a wonderful experience being greeted at the entrance with a kawakawa balm gift, a small container of popcorn, spring water and a lovely warm blanket for them to keep.

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne General Manager Mahalia Paewai welcomes the guests. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After a karakia, Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne General Manager Mahalia Paewai welcomed the guests, saying the film was "a celebration of Maori filmmaking" which reflected the experience of many Maori, both past and present.

Titled Cousins, the film is about three Maori cousins who live three very different and tumultuous lives after one of them is taken from her family and raised in an orphanage.

Filmed in 2021, it relates to the struggle of Mata to reconnect with her whānau after having an early experience with them, then many years on her own.

At half-time the kaumātua enjoyed high tea. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The film paused for high tea provided in the foyer – a splendid affair with delicate cups, saucers and plates, three-tiered cake stands chock full of all sorts of delicacies, from exotic sandwiches to sausage rolls to sweets and fruit.

Even the kiwifruit was sliced and shaped into stars by the Rangitāne team that prepared it.

It was then time to return to the second half and experience a positive ending as Mata finally released her emotions, along with many in the audience.

A parting gift of a picture of the group was handed out as the kaumātua returned home after 2pm.