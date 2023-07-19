Bassillia was thrilled with her gift and drink.





Following traditions that started long before Matariki became well known (let alone a public holiday), Rangitāne o Tamaki nui a Rua hosted a series of events over the week to celebrate the start of the Māori New Year.

Kaumātua Peter Holm and Manahi Paewai join Mayor Tracey Collis at the marae location of the Ahika-roa and Wangi I te Hautapu ceremony.

Tending the early morning fire.

Traditionally, celebrations start with the Ahika-roa and Whangai I te hautapu ceremony held at 5am to witness the rising of Matariki stars, symbolically rekindling the fires of Ahika-roa o Rangitāne to recognise the start of the new year. This year it was held at Makirikiri Marae and the ceremony was well celebrated by a large gathering.

This was followed up on Tuesday evening when at least 10 groups of four came together to compete in a Matariki Quiz.

Ten teams enjoyed the Matariki Quiz at Merrylees Hotel on Tuesday evening.

One of 40 questions. (Answer NE.)

The judges on stools and high tables to see the answers.

More than 40 questions were asked by quiz master Teriyaki Tamasese, the question and four options being put on the big screen with the collective answer from each team being held aloft by colour for the judges to record.

Between blocks of questions the group was well fed and entertained by Hanna-Mae Hauiti and Wharemako Paewai and the evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

Hanna-Mae Hauiti and Wharemako Paewai entertained.

On Wednesday out at Makirikiri Marae a fantastic luncheon was put on for about 80 kaumātua. The group was welcomed with a powhiri, followed by information about Matariki and entertainment by the children from the kura.

A kaumātua luncheon hosted 80 on Wednesday at the marae.

A roast dinner followed by steam pudding and custard/cream provided the guests with a meal to keep the cold at bay and a gift to each was received with gratitude.

Hanna-Mae masquerading as Tina Turner belted out some great songs.

Hanna-Mae Hauiti returned after her night at the quiz, this time belting out some great Tina Turner standards as she mingled amongst the diners.

The Matariki Night Market was to have been held in Rangitāne Square on July 14, but had to be postponed due to the weather.

This is now scheduled for Friday, July 28, 4-7pm and features a talent quest, food stalls, special lighting and kapa haka.







