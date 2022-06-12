Random assaults mar weekend in Hastings

A group of young boys are said to have punched a boy to the ground and kicked him on Saturday afternoon at Cornwall Park. Photo / NZME

Two men were injured in one of what are believed to have been two unrelated random attacks in less than an hour in Hastings on Saturday.

Police said they were notified about 2.15pm of the first incident in which three males attacked two others who had been sitting in a car in Kennilworth Rd, near the Showgrounds.

On Sunday police said there had been no reports of serious injury, although Hawke's Bay Today has been told one man was knocked to the ground unconscious, the other was punched in the face, and the car's windscreen was smashed.

The attackers were not known to the victims and the attack was unprovoked, said one person who was in the area.

Police were making inquiries to locate those involved, but by late Sunday morning no one had been taken into custody.

The second incident is said to have involved a group of young children about 3pm in Cornwall Park, the same park in which a three-year-old boy was injured in a fracas among adults on June 1, leading to two arrests and a small rally in Napier over concern for safety in public parks.

By early Sunday afternoon the latest incident hadn't been reported to police, but the mother of a child involved told Hawke's Bay Today she would be contacting the authorities.

She said in a facebook post four boys aged 8-10 years, had walked to play in Cornwall Park, which is in a block bounded by Tomoana Rd, Frederick St, Nelson St North and Fitzroy Ave.

She said a group of about five boys, appearing to be aged about 6-12 years, were "mucking around smashing bottles" in the Osmanthus Chinese Garden area of the park when they turned on the other group, swearing at them and taking chase until they cornered the smallest and began punching him in the head, and kicking him in the head, stomach and legs when he was on the ground.

"My boy said he tried to get away so many times but they kept getting him down and attacking him," the mum said.

"My boy is small for his age and this group of kids were all attacking him," she said "My boy was so bloody scared, he didn't fight back at all, he just kept trying to get away. He said he's never felt so much pain in his life. This was all completely unprovoked."

Eastern Police poling development manager Inspector Dean Clifford said any incidents of violence should be reported as soon as possible, so that police could take steps to prevent repeats, if necessary involve agencies, to hold those responsible to account and generally "keep people safe in our streets and parks."

Families and children are entitled to feel safe and police would want to resolve issues and prevent and any escalation.