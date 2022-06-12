Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Random assaults mar weekend in Hastings

3 minutes to read
A group of young boys are said to have punched a boy to the ground and kicked him on Saturday afternoon at Cornwall Park. Photo / NZME

A group of young boys are said to have punched a boy to the ground and kicked him on Saturday afternoon at Cornwall Park. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Two men were injured in one of what are believed to have been two unrelated random attacks in less than an hour in Hastings on Saturday.

Police said they were notified about 2.15pm of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.