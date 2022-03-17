CCTV footage of ram raid in Napier. Video / Supplied

Ram raiders who smashed their way into a Napier clothing store were repelled by a large mesh security fence.

About $100,000 of stock in Stirling Sports, Napier, was protected by the metal link fence, although the thieves still caused thousands of dollars worth of structural damage about 4.15am.

The smash and grab was one of two in Napier between 4am and 4.30am. Westshore Corner Store had its front doors destroyed about 4.30am.

Vehicles were used to do the 'smashing' in both instances.

Stirling Sports CCTV footage shows two people entering the shop after a stolen car is backed into the front door and glass explodes into the shop.

Two people - one wearing a mask - rush in and try to get through the security fence, almost falling over in the process, before giving up and grabbing items on display at the front of the shop.

Stirling Sports store manager Ravi Mani keeps a watchful eye on the store after it was targeted in a ram raid. Photo / Paul Taylor

Store manager Ravi Mani said he and the owner were alerted "straight away" by a security company when the shop alarm went off.

"They smashed through the front glass doors and there is quite a bit of damage done to the outside."

He said he couldn't put an exact figure on the damage but it was in the thousands.

He was impressed the security fence had done its job.

"Even though it's very annoying to put it up at the end of the night, it's pretty much paid for itself. It's done its job".

Mani said all the store's "premium" branded clothing was behind the gate and was worth about $100,000.

"We had the property manager come in and check out the damage, it will be framed up. We have also got glass fitters coming in."

He said, in spite of the raid, he felt safe in the community.

"I have been working here for the last three years, I feel safe in the community."

The Westshore Corner Store was one of at least two Napier businesses ram raided overnight. Photo / Paul Taylor

Meanwhile, the Westshore Corner Store was also raided overnight in a smash and grab.

The business's owners declined to comment on Friday morning.

Police are investigating both break-ins.

"Police believe two people used a stolen vehicle to damage and gain entry to the (Stirling Sports) store,'' a spokesperson said.

"It is unclear the precise nature of what was taken at this stage. The two people left the store in another vehicle, leaving the original vehicle at the scene."

The Westshore break-in was reported about the same time as the Stirling Sports raid.

"Police will be looking into all lines of enquiry including if these two incidents may be connected but enquiries are in their initial stages at this time."

DO YOU KNOW MORE? - EMAIL NEWS@HBTODAY.CO.NZ