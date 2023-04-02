Realthentic will be playing a Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert this Easter Saturday night at the Cabana.

If there’s room on your calendar this weekend, why not get your groove on at the Cabana and raise some cash at the same time for cyclone relief.

Raige Productions and local groove metal band Realthentic are putting together an Easter Weekend Cyclone Fundraiser, with 15 per cent of all ticket sales and the bar take going towards the Hawke’s Bay region’s Cyclone Gabrielle recovery effort. Other local bands and one from Wellington have been invited to join.

Realthentic was formed three years ago, by Richmond Palleson, Peter Anderson and Tehiko Edwards.

“We have the sole intention to rock and move crowds across the Hawke’s Bay region and beyond,” Richmond says.

The band played another fundraising show just over a month ago and this time are inviting fellow metal band Dissonance to join them.

“This is a special occasion and we want to pay it forward by playing heavy metal music to the crowds and help towards the recovery from the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/6091853254241466

Ticket Link: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/19838/Easter-Weekend-Rock-And-Metal-Cyclone-Fundraiser.utr