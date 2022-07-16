Raise a glass: Big reunion for iconic Hastings company Leopard Brewery

Former staff of Leopard Brewery enjoying the reunion over the weekend in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Gone but not forgotten.

A reunion was staged on Saturday for the once thriving Leopard Brewery in Hastings.

It closed in 1997 after manufacturing beer and other drinks for over a century in Hawke's Bay.

On Saturday, former staff gathered to remember the good old days working at the iconic brewery.

The old brewhouse. It underwent a number of upgrades through the years. Photo / Supplied

"There was a lot of talking about the old times and it was a really good get-together," organiser Howard Strickland, who worked at the brewery for 18 years, said.

Strickland said it was a great place to work.

"It was family orientated. Everybody helped each other."

Strickland said after the brewery closed in 1997, its iconic beer continued to be manufactured by Lion Corporation in Auckland, but the brand has been phased out.

A Leopard beer tanker. Photo / Supplied

Leopard Brewery was initially founded in 1880 as Burton Brewery but the name was changed to Leopard Brewery in the 1940s.

It formerly stood on the same site where Super Cheap Auto is now based in Hastings off Ellison Rd.

The reunion was held at the National Service Club in Hastings on Saturday and about 60 people attended. Unfortunately, there was no Leopard beer on tap.