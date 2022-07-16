Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Raise a glass: Big reunion for iconic Hastings company Leopard Brewery

2 minutes to read
Former staff of Leopard Brewery enjoying the reunion over the weekend in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Former staff of Leopard Brewery enjoying the reunion over the weekend in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Gone but not forgotten.

A reunion was staged on Saturday for the once thriving Leopard Brewery in Hastings.

It closed in 1997 after manufacturing beer and other drinks for over a century in Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.