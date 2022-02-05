Rowing with the ducks along the Clive River on a wet Waitangi Day Photo / Ian Cooper

Heavy rain on Waitangi weekend is set to be the first significant rain event Hawke's Bay has seen in 2022.

MetService has set a heavy rain warning for Hawke's Bay north of Napier for 27 hours from 4pm on Sunday and a heavy rain watch for the rest of Hawke's Bay south of Napier for 21 hours from 9am.

MetService Meteorologist Dan Corrigan said 120 to 180 mm of rain was expected to fall on the ranges, and 70 to 110 mm on the coast.

"It is probably the first really significant rain event of the year. It has been an incredibly dry 2022."

He said the heavy rain would likely cause streams and rivers to rise, slips and possible surface flooding.

"It's falling onto already really dry soil, and that heavy rainfall up in the ranges is going to go into the rivers and flow out through the coast."

He said the most significant rain is expected Sunday and Monday, and the rain is expected to ease off for Tuesday.

"Just a cloudy day with a pitter patter of rain so to speak, compared to the more persistent rain Hawke's Bay is seeing today and tomorrow, and Thursday is looking like a sunny day."

He said temperatures across the region would continue to be cooler, sitting in the low 20's rather than high 20's.

"Notably cooler temperatures during the day than the past week, when we have been sitting under a humid subtropical air mass, with that rain band pushing up and bringing some southeasterly winds."

He said the weather was associated with a heavy rain system affecting the west coast earlier in the week.

"While we are expecting some heavy rain with this, we are not expecting the extreme quantities of rain that we saw on the west coast or on Mount Taranaki."