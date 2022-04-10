Rain spoils Hawke's Bay athletics hopes in Queensland

Georgia Hulls, from Havelock North, pictured after her 2022 New Zealand championships women's 200m win in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Rain and wind at important Australian athletics meeting the Brisbane Track Classic saw two of Hawke's Bay's best female athletes of recent years falling short of their goals on Saturday night.

Havelock North sprinter Georgia Hulls was runner-up in the 200 metres final, running 23.56sec and being beaten by rising Queensland star Torrie Lewis, who ran 23.18sec.

Just a week earlier Hulls won the Australia national championship final after a personal best wind-legal time of 23.17sec, and had eyes on even better in closing-in on the national record 22.9sec run by Monique Williams in August 2009.

Hulls had a wind-assisted 23.01sec in Christchurch in February, and a similarly record or PB ineligible 23.1sec in retaining her New Zealand title in Hastings on the first weekend of March.

Napier runner Holly Manning having also had to run in the rain in a heat of the 800 metres at the Australian championships, was at the weekend out to better her personal best of 2min 3.76sec, which was run in winning her first national senior title five weeks ago, in Hastings.

But, after a valiant bid to chase pacemaker Sarah Carli and Ethiopia-born Australia-based 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games 400m winner Bendere Oboya, a 2017 World, Manning tired to finish eighth in 2min 6.71 sec, almost three seconds shy of the personal best she ran in winning the New Zealand championships final five weeks ago in Hastings.

Oboya's winning time was 2min 3.1sec.

Hulls and Manning are among seven Hawke's Bay athletes named last Thursday in a New Zealand team of over 100 for the Oceania championships in June, also in Queensland.