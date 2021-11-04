Rain, rain, it's not going away: MetService issues another heavy rain watch for Hawke's Bay

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Hawke's Bay from 9 am Friday to 9 am Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rain, rain, it's not going away, but temperatures are slowly increasing in Hawke's Bay.

It's been a wet start to November in the region, and MetService says it's set to continue on Friday issuing a heavy rain watch for the region until 9am on Saturday.

The watch is in place despite the predicted rainfall being below the usual warning criteria, due to continuous rain over the last 72 hours, with more expected over the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said that risks like slips and surface flooding are being monitored in the area due to heavy rainfall.

"The region is in for a cloudy, wet weekend. Our attention has been on Gisborne and the extraordinary amount of rainfall there.

"While rain is easing there and in Hawke's Bay, we issued the watch due to reoccurring rainfall on already sodden ground," McInnes said.

McInnes said that in the last 72 hours, Māhia Peninsula had seen the most rain in Hawke's Bay, receiving 172.2 mm due to its proximity to the wetter weather in Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa.

"Areas that are closer to the coast and further south will see less rainfall, with Hawke's Bay Airport receiving 74.8mm in 72 hours. Places that are further north and closer to the ranges will receive more rain," he said.

McInnes said rain over the weekend will be steady, but not overly heavy. Monday is set to bring some reprieve with winds moving to the west helping to clear Hawke's Bay skies.

"There'll be the odd brief period when the rain gets heavier over the weekend but it'll be more showery, less persistent.

"It looks like 50-80 mm of rain will fall in the next 24 hours in northern, inland Hawke's Bay areas and 20-30mm further south by the coast," he said.

Temperatures of 16-17 degrees on Friday will increase to 18-19C on Saturday and crack the twenties on Sunday and Monday.

"While rain is set to continue, temperatures are on the up from here," McInnes said.