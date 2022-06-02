Rain drain saves the day after Hawke's Bay downpour

Rain in central Napier on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Central Hawke's Bay farmer started to worry about the safety of his staff as a downpour on Thursday threatened a repeat of a flash-flood which devastated his area just seven weeks ago.

At least 10mm of rain fell at Omakere in less than an hour before 2pm, and heavy rain fell soon afterwards in central Napier.

Mark Warren, of Waipari Station, said the rain was just as heavy but it stopped just when it seemed likely to make the nearby creek and road impassable – as it was, including swamping a bridge, in a 3-4 hours deluge deluge of over 80mm on April 13.

"I was worried about the staff on the other side of the river," he said. "The creek did come up just under the bridge."

While the rain further north was also heavy, leaving short-lived surface flooding on roads from Clive to Napier, Hawke's Bay Regional Council on-line reported only 5mm of rain in bay-city's Dalton St CBD recording station.

The heaviest rainfall for the region up to 5pm was 40.5mm at Mt Manuoha in Te Urewera, while there had been 28.5 at Parks Peak in the Kaweka Forest Park and 35.5mm at Glenwood in the Ruahine Ranges.